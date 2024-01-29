Prescribed burns planned this week

Smoke may be visible in the communities of Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill, Santa Margarita, and Cambria

– Tentatively starting Monday, Jan. 29, through Wednesday, Jan. 31, prescribed burns will occur in two locations in San Luis Obispo County.

Fogs End pile burning will take place near Main St. and Santa Rosa Creek Rd in Cambria. Firefighters from Cal Fire will continue to conduct the burning of the remaining two acres of French broom brush piles.

Yaro prescribed burn will take place near Park Hill, west of Black Mountain near the Turkey Flat OHV area, east of Santa Margarita. Firefighters from Cal Fire will conduct the burning of 60 acres of dead and down pine tree debris.

Burning is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 4 p.m. Smoke may be visible in the communities of Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill, Santa Margarita, and Cambria for a few days after burn has been completed.

Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community. Should conditions not be suitable for good consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled.

To monitor air quality in your neighborhood on the day of the prescribed burn, visit SLOCleanAir.org.

