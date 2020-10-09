PRHS students to host forum for school board candidates

–Students in the Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Advanced Placement Government class will host a forum for the candidates running for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Board of Trustees. The forum will be held virtually on the PRJUSD YouTube Channel on Wednesday, Oct. 21​ , at 6 p.m. The forum can be seen at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw

All twelve candidates running for office have been invited to attend. The candidates are: Chris Bausch, Dorian K. Baker, Frank Triggs, Greg S. Goodman, Laura Parker, Joan Summers, Ruben Canales Jr., Jim Cogan, Caitlin J. Vierra, Leonard Washington, Nathan Williams, and Jim Reed. There are four seats up for election on Nov. 3, 2020.

The forum is conducted to provide information to the community; it is not a debate. Candidates will have 90 seconds to introduce themselves and then will be asked four questions pre-selected by the students and the candidates have not seen in advance. Each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer and the order of candidates will rotate. Following the pre-selected questions and if time remains, audience members will be allowed to submit questions via text to (805) 610-0271. The student committee will select which submitted questions are presented to the candidates. The forum will end with a closing statement from each participant.

Share this post!

email

Related