Program expands ability for local students to explore theater careers

Beginning this fall, Templeton High will offer a Career Technical Education: Arts, Media, and Entertainment Industry program

– Templeton High School students who are interested in the performing arts as a career now have expanded opportunities to explore the possibilities as part of their high school education.

Beginning this fall, Templeton High will offer a Career Technical Education: Arts, Media, and Entertainment Industry program. Career Technical Education, or CTE, has offered career-oriented and technical courses in a wide variety of areas at the high school for several years, and now it’s the turn of the performing arts to become part of this program. The program features a multiyear sequence of courses that integrates core academic knowledge with technical and occupational knowledge to provide students with a pathway to post-secondary education and careers.

The classes that will be offered under the auspices of the program are Tech Theater, Beginning Drama, Advanced Drama, and Theater Marketing and Management.

The goal of the program is to equip students to go into any aspect of theater that they would like — acting, technical theater, or management and business. Such courses provide hands-on opportunities for students to gain familiarity with these career options.

“We have a number of students who have begun technical and management theater careers right out of high school, and also a number who have pursued these careers through college first,” says Templeton Performing Arts Center manager and drama teacher Catherine Kingsbury. Students will be able to utilize the performing arts center in the exploration of these potential career options.

