Property tax exemption deadline approaches

–County Assessor Tom J. Bordonaro, Jr. would like to remind all homeowners, disabled veterans, and eligible non-profit organizations that they may file claims for exemptions.

The homeowner’s exemption exempts up to $7,000 in taxable value of a property if the claim is timely filed or postmarked by Feb. 16, 2021 and up to $5,600 if filed late (postmarked by Dec. 10, 2021). If you received your homeowner’s exemption last year, and you still own and occupy the same property this year, you do not need to file again. Your exemption automatically remains in place.

The Disabled Veteran’s Exemption is available to exempt taxable value of a property owned by a veteran who is 100-percent disabled due to service-related illness or injury. The exemption may be up to $221,304 if timely filed or postmarked by Feb. 16, 2021, and up to $213,927 if filed late (postmarked by Dec. 10, 2021).

To be eligible for either of the above exemptions this year, claimants must have owned and occupied the property as their principal place of residence as of 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021. Call the assessor’s office or visit the website for eligibility requirements and claim forms.

Certain non-profit organizations may be eligible for an exemption from property tax if they were using the property for exempt purposes on January 1, 2021. For the full exemption, the organization must file or postmark its claim for a church, religious, or welfare exemption by Feb. 16, 2021. Claimants may be eligible for 90-percent of the exemption if the claim is postmarked by Dec/r 31, 2021.

The Assessor’s main office is located in Room D-360 of the County Government Center, 1055 Monterey Street, in San Luis Obispo. The telephone number is (805) 781-5643. There is a branch office in Atascadero at 6565 Capistrano Ave. Information is available on the website at www.slocounty.ca.gov/Assessor.

