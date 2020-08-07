Proposed voter service center, mail ballot drop box locations available for public review

–Prior to finalizing the locations of Voter Service Centers and Vote By Mail Ballot Drop Box Locations for the Nov. 3rd Presidential Election, a list of the proposed locations are available on the County Clerk-Recorder’s website (www.slovote.com) for review and public comment for ten days, ending on Aug. 16, 2020.

Public comment can be made to elections@co.slo.ca.us for any suggestions on the proposed locations as Voter Service Centers and Vote By Mail Ballot Drop Boxes.

The County Clerk-Recorder will consider any comments received from the public and adjust Voter Service Center and VBM Ballot Drop Box locations to the extent deemed appropriate before finalizing the locations.

Based on Governor Newsom’s Executive Orders and New Legislation for the November Presidential Election:

Vote by mail

– Every voter will receive a ballot in the mail

– 1 VBM Ballot Drop Box per 15,000 Registered Voters (minimum 12 for SLO)

– Voters can return their VBM ballots by mail, by VBM drop box, or at a Voter Service Center

In-person voting locations

– 1 Voter Service Center per 10,000 Registered Voters (minimum 18 for SLO)

– Voter Service Centers Locations will be open for 4 Days of Voting (Oct 31-Nov 3)

– Voters can go to any Voter Service Center

The list of Voter Service Centers and VBM Ballot Drop Box locations are listed below:

Voter service centers:

Supervisorial District 1

Mid-State Fairgrounds

Paso Robles Senior Center Templeton Sheriff Substation Heritage Ranch CSD

Supervisorial District 2

Cambria Veterans Hall

Morro Bay Community Center

Los Osos Cal Fire Training Center

Cal Poly (Mott Gym or Performing Arts Center)

Supervisorial District 3

SLO Airport Old Terminal Building Octagon Barn (Milking Parlor)

Pismo Beach Veteran’s Building Grover Beach Community Center

Supervisorial District 4

South County Regional Center

Lifepoint Church Recreation Building

Oceano CSD

Edwards Barn

Nipomo High School Gym

Supervisorial District 5

Pavilion on the Lake

National Guard Armory

Atascadero Clerk-Recorder

SLO Ludwick Center Gym

SLO Clerk-Recorder

Vote by mail drop boxes:

Supervisorial District 1

Paso Robles City Library

San Miguel Library

Shandon Library

Templeton CSD

Supervisorial District 2

Cambria Library

Morro Bay Library

Cayucos Library

Los Osos Library

Supervisorial District 3

Pismo Beach City Hall

Grover Beach City Hall

Supervisorial District 4

Arroyo Grande Library

Oceano CSD

Nipomo Library

Supervisorial District 5

Atascadero Library/Clerk-Recorder Creston Library

Santa Margarita Library

Cal Poly

SLO Clerk-Recorder

