PRYAF Virtual Arts Auction kicks off today 

Posted: 3:47 am, July 24, 2020 by News Staff

–Professional artists such as Lena Rushing, Peg Grady, Neal Breton, Heidi Peterson, Debra Jurey, Harvey Cohon, Janice Pluma, and many more have generously donated their work in support of young artists. Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation’s Virtual Art Auction will showcase their work to help bridge a funding gap of $46,000 in this year’s programming left by canceled fundraisers.

The Virtual Art Auction bidding begins at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at pryaf.givesmart.com and ends Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.



