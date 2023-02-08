Public educators endorse school board candidate

– Paso Robles Public Educators (PRPE) has announced its official endorsement of Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board candidate Angela Hollander in the April 18 special election.

The PRPE represents over 400 classroom teachers, librarians, counselors, speech therapists, independent study, home school, and adult school teachers as well as credentialed nurses.

Candidates were invited to submit responses to ten questions deemed of interest to local

educators. Topics included qualifications for the role, goals once elected, and identification of

pressing problems facing the district, as well as a request for plans to address them.

PRPE join over 100 and counting community members with diverse viewpoints in offering their public endorsement of Hollander’s candidacy because of her experience, compassion for students and families, and her strong track record of finding common ground amongst varied perspectives.

“I am proud of the many endorsements I have received,” says Hollander, “PRPE is an important voice in addition to the parents, classified staff, administrators, and community members that have endorsed my candidacy. I welcomed the opportunity to engage with the teachers because it is important to build these respectful and collaborative relationships. It is critical to work together to solve the problems facing our district today. I want everyone who believes in the value of a public education to vote for me because it is the foundation for ensuring every child reaches their full potential.”

About the candidate

Alongside her long career in neonatal intensive care where Hollander also served as manager, overseeing staff and budgets, Angela coordinated early childhood literacy programs with the County Office of Education and managed $7M in scholarship assets for The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.

A long-time Paso Robles resident, Hollander has volunteered in Paso Robles grades Pre-K through 12, for the Superintendent’s Parent Council, on school site councils, and for district initiatives such as Measures H and T.

Today, she continues to volunteer with the Paso Robles High School College and Career Center. Hollander holds an undergraduate degree in Biology, an A.A.S. in Nursing, and a Master’s Degree in Public and Private Management (M.P.P.M).

For more information, visit www.angelahollanderforschoolboard.org.

