Public health clinics begin to offer Pfizer boosters

Health department also opens Saturday hours to accommodate Pfizer boosters for those 50+

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that they will begin to offer Pfizer boosters at Public Health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. The booster doses, which were formally approved last Friday, have already become available at some local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Due to limited capacity, health officials will first provide boosters to those with the greatest risk – all community members over 65, those over 50 with certain high-risk medical conditions and those in long-term care facilities. These are the populations that the Western States Workgroup stated “should” get a booster. Local health officials request other groups who “may” get boosters (those between 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions or at higher risk due to occupational exposure), seek a Pfizer booster from their local pharmacy or other healthcare provider.

“We continue to encourage those who have not gotten their first or second doses of any vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson) to get those doses immediately to stem the spread of this virus,” says County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These initial doses are the most important tools in protecting our community. And for those who are at the most severe risk of more severe outcomes of COVID-19, we’re also happy to now offer this additional boost of protection.”

To accommodate this growing demand, health officials also announced that Public Health clinics will begin operating on Saturday, Oct. 2, and will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. while demand for vaccine is high. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at no cost on Saturdays. Doses are provided by appointment through MyTurn.ca.gov. Documentation of age is required for boosters. A limited number of walk-ins are available, as supply allows. For details on clinic locations and a list of where and when each vaccine type is offered, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. In addition to public health clinics, vaccines continue to be widely available through local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

