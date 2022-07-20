Public health agency shares Mid-State Fair safety tips

Fair kicks off today in Paso Robles

– For those who are planning to visit the California Mid-State Fair this month, officials from the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department and Mid-State Fair are sharing some common-sense health and safety tips.

“Safety is our number one priority at the California Mid-State Fair, and we are excited and prepared to welcome community members and guests to the Paso Robles Event Center July 20-31,” said Colleen Bojorquez, Chief Executive Officer, Mid-State Fair. “We are pleased to partner with the SLO County Public Health Department and offer our guests a few tips to follow for a safe, healthy, and fun visit.”

Health and safety tips:

• Be COVID-19 safe – Health officials recommend wearing a mask (ideally a KN95/N95) in crowded indoor public spaces and being fully vaccinated. You can find local vaccine information at www.SloPublicHealth.org/Vaccines.

• Regularly wash your hands – Always wash your hands after petting animals or touching anything where animals are housed. Don’t bring strollers, pacifiers, sippy cups, or toys into the animal exhibit areas. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the fairgrounds.

• Monitor the weather and dress appropriately – Extreme temperatures are common during the Mid-State Fair. Check the weather ahead of your visit and dress for the conditions, such as wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

• Stay hydrated with water – Drink more water than usual to stay fully hydrated. Visitors may bring up to two unopened plastic water bottles. Water is available for sale from various vendors. A new hydration station where water is available free of charge can be found at the new Cal Fire display.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

