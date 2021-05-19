Public Hearing Notice: School District Trustee Area Scenarios

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Public Hearing Notice

Trustee Area Scenarios

(RE: Converting Board of Education elections from “At Large” to a “By-Trustee area system)

The public hearing on Trustee Area Scenarios (First Hearing) of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be held at the Paso Robles District Office Board Room, located at 800 Niblick Rd., Paso Robles on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:00 pm.

The public is invited to participate and provide public comment. For live public comment dial (805) 608-4230 just before this agenda item is discussed, or provide 450 words or less, written comments to info@pasoschools.org. Written comments will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. via email on the day of the meeting. Livestreaming of the Board meeting is available via the following media outlets:

Zoom in English or Español: https://pasoschools-org.zoom.us/j/85393319050

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw

