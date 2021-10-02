Public hearing on sufficiency of instructional materials happening Oct. 12

School board encourages participation and feedback from parents, teachers, bargaining unit leaders, and community

– A public hearing on the sufficiency of instructional materials will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District office board room located at 800 Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

In order to receive funds from the Instructional Materials Realignment Fund (Education Code Section 60422) districts must comply with the requirements of Education Code Section 60119. This code requires that a district hold a public hearing by the eighth week of the 20021‐2022 school year and make a determination whether each pupil has sufficient textbooks or instructional materials that are consistent with the content and cycles of the curriculum framework adopted by the state board in core curriculum areas (mathematics, science, social studies and language arts).

The board will also report on the status of textbooks in foreign language, health, and the availability of laboratory science equipment in grades 9‐12. The school board encourages participation from parents, teachers, bargaining unit leaders, and members of the community to make a determination whether each pupil in each school has enough state‐adopted textbooks or instructional materials.

Questions, comments or concerns may be addressed to Director of Curriculum and Instruction Erin Haley at (805) 769‐1000, ext. 30401

Zoom in English or Español: https://pasoschools-org.zoom.us/j/85393319050

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw

