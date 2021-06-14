Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Public invited to have ‘Tacos with a Cop’ June 27 

Posted: 6:00 am, June 14, 2021 by News Staff

Event celebrates launching of new Spanish social media page

–The Paso Robles Police Department announced this week that they will be launching a new Facebook page for the department that will be in Spanish. In celebration, they are hosting a ‘Tacos with a Cop’ event on June 27 at Oak Park 2 in Paso Robles. The event will be conducted by the Paso Robles Police Officers Association.

The PRPD is inviting the public to “Come on out, eat some awesome food, and meet our officers!”

PRPD posted about the event on their current English-language Facebook page:

 

Comments

