Public invited to save the date for Redwings fundraiser block party

Tickets go on sale June 1

– The public is invited to save the date for Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s Block Party and Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 to 3 p.m. at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles. The event is a way to showcase the 141-acre permanent sanctuary and raise money to support Redwings’ mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abused, abandoned, and neglected equines.

The party is co-hosted by Cass Winery and features a barbecue lunch, Paradise Shaved Ice, live music by Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band, wine pouring by Cass Winery, along with Demeter Family Cellars, Defiance Vineyard, and Calcareous Vineyard, as well as beer from Firestone Walker Brewing Company. There will be self-guided tours of the horse barns, live painting during the event by a Los Angeles street artist, and riding and farrier demonstrations. New to the block party this year is 805 Photo Booth, with fun equine-themed photos to take home.

The fundraising element will feature a silent auction with a variety of great items and a special live auction presided over by auctioneer Cody Dawson. There will also be audience participation in a “Heads or Tails” game. Go to Redwings’s website at www.redwingshorsesanctuary.org for more information. Tickets are available only through My805Tix.com, starting June 1.

