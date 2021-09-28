Raffle to benefit Paso Robles teen’s recovery from rare condition

Tickets on sale now for $10

–Friends and family of Brooklyn Pesenti, a junior at Paso Robles High School, have joined forces to help her recover from a rare condition. “Brooklyn was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation 1 with Syringomyelia, which is a cyst on her spine,” said mother, Laura Pesenti. “It’s a birth defect that rarely shows up before someone is in their 20s to 40s.”

Brooklyn had surgery for the condition at Cedar Sinai hospital in southern California on Sept 1 and is now home recovering.

“She was getting physical therapy, massage therapy and chiropractic care along with Pilates for weakness in her right arm along with shoulder and back pain,” said Laura. “She wasn’t improving and both her chiropractor and massage therapist suggested we get medical testing. An MRI revealed the condition.”

An active Bearcat athlete, Brooklyn is resting at home after the surgery and taking things a day at a time.

Family friend Emily Smith has organized a raffle to help cover expenses that are not paid by medical insurance. “She’s going to need a private tutor, which is not covered by insurance, plus additional chiropractic, massage therapy just to name a few,” said Smith.

In addition to the raffle, Vickie Werling of Fluid Screen Printing raised several hundred dollars through t-shirt sales. T-shirts are sold through Paso Robles High School.

Raffle items are:

Traeger On The Go Barbeque donated by Gabe Hedges of Idler’s Home Paso Robles

Two jars of honey and a t-shirt donated by Brysan Pesenti

A 30oz stainless steel tumbler and gift certificate donated by Cassie Mininni from Girl Looking Up

River Oaks Hot Spring and Spa gift certificate donated by Stephanie Roberts from River Oaks

Autographed jersey and flag donated by Gyasi Zardes of the Columbus Crew Soccer Club

Pig ready to butcher in 2022 by Bringing The Heat Livestock (winner will process and butcher)

Tickets for $10 each are on sale now until Oct 10. Purchase tickets via Venmo through Laura Pesenti @BP11-Comeback or by cash or check. To purchase by cash or check text Emily Smith at (805) 423-5930. Please include your phone number when purchasing tickets.

Tickets are on sale until Oct 10. Drawing will be held on Oct 14. Winners will be notified by phone. Tickets are virtual. No tangible tickets are issued.

