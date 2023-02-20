Rain, chance of snow in the forecast for Paso Robles

Rare chance of snow in the forecast Thursday, rainfall predicted through next week

– Rain is in the forecast for Paso Robles starting Thursday this week and continuing into next. There is a rare chance of snow in the forecast for Paso Robles on Thursday as well, according to Weather Underground.

The current seasonal rainfall total is 18.62 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

High seas are expected Tuesday on the Central Coast, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey:

Batten down the hatches, and here’s why: It’s been gorgeous along the coastline; however, an explosive increase in northwesterly sea and swell, 16 feet at Diablo Canyon Waverider Buoy and 20 feet at the Cape San Martin Buoy, will occur on Tuesday into https://t.co/pQVuPhKBCh… https://t.co/hIc7bypgRR pic.twitter.com/tx1kh4RbyK — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 20, 2023

Rainfall amounts from the anticipated storms could be significant, which could potentially cause local flooding.

