Rainfall recorded in Paso Robles, chance of more rain today

Chance of significant rainfall starts this weekend

– Paso Robles measured .23 inches of rain Friday morning, bringing the current rainfall season total to 16.11 inches. A chance of up to .22 inches of rainfall is in the forecast today for Paso Robles, according to the latest weather forecasts.

Weather Underground is currently predicting a dry Sunday and Monday, with chances of trace amounts of rainfall again in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

