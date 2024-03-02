Rainfall recorded in Paso Robles, chance of more rain today 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, March 2, 2024
Posted: 7:02 am, March 2, 2024 by News Staff

Rainfall recorded in Paso Robles, chance of more rain todayChance of significant rainfall starts this weekend

– Paso Robles measured .23 inches of rain Friday morning, bringing the current rainfall season total to 16.11 inches. A chance of up to .22 inches of rainfall is in the forecast today for Paso Robles, according to the latest weather forecasts.

Weather Underground is currently predicting a dry Sunday and Monday, with chances of trace amounts of rainfall again in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground. 

