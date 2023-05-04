Rainfall recorded in Paso Robles over past 24 hours; clear skies in the forecast

Season rainfall total at 28.86 inches

– Paso Robles measured .06 inches of rain this morning over the past 24 hours. The rainfall season total is currently 28.86 inches.

No additional rainfall is in the forecast for Paso Robles for the next 10 days. A warming trend is expected with daytime highs in the low 60s for the next few days, gradually rising to the low 80s by the end of next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 14.25 feet as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 95% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 69% capacity as of Wednesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.

