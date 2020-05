Rainfall season total reaches 12.42-inches



–Paso Robles received .03-inches of rain between Sunday and Monday morning, bringing the season total to 12.42-inches. Cooler weather is expected to start off the week, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, gradually warming throughout the week. By the end of the week, temperatures could reach the low 90s.

Click here to read a full forecast.

Click here to view rainfall totals.

Share this post!



Related