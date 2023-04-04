Randy Houser set to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Country music fans are in for a treat as singer Randy Houser brings his show to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Friday, June 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Houser’s Stoney Creek Records album “How Country Feels” produced three consecutive No. 1 hits and has sold over four million singles to date. The album’s title track, “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight,” and “Goodnight Kiss” all topped the charts, while “Like A Cowboy” was nominated for CMA Song of the Year. Houser added another No. 1 hit to his catalogue with “We Went” from his 2016 album, “Fired Up.”

The Mississippi native’s sixth studio album, “Note To Self,” features 10 tracks all co-written by Houser, and is available now via Magnolia Music Group. Lead single and title track “Note To Self” is currently in the top 30 and climbing at country radio. Houser’s return to the music scene has been hailed by MusicRow, who described him as “one of country music’s very finest vocalists.”

Houser’s talents have also been recognized beyond music, as he landed onscreen roles in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Hill,” starring Dennis Quaid.

Despite the pandemic, Houser’s 2022 tour was a success, with multiple sold-out shows, including an at-capacity stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. He recently wrapped up his co-headlining tour with longtime friend Jamey Johnson and is currently on the road with Cody Johnson.

For more information, visit RandyHouser.com.

