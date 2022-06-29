Rapid response and active shooter training planned today

Increase of law enforcement and fire personnel will be visible near Kermit King Elementary

– Active shooter and rapid response incidents are increasing across the United States. In order to stay prepared for this type of event, the Paso Robles Fire Department and Paso Robles Police Department will be conducting a rapid response and active shooter training exercise today. Scenarios will be conducted at Kermit King Elementary from about 1 to 4 p.m.

Residents living or visiting the area of Kermit King Elementary, 700 Schoolhouse Circle, should expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement and fire personnel in the area for this reason.

