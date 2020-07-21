Rava Wines nominated for USA Today’s best tasting room

–A message from Rava Wines–

–A USA Today expert panel recently selected Rava Wines and Events as a contender for the Reader’s Choice 2020 best tasting room. Rava Wines is one of 20 final contenders for this special recognition. “We are honored to be selected for this contest,” said Lauren Rava, from Rava Wines and Events. “We are happy to be representing Paso Robles with our fellow wineries.”

The contest gives voters until Aug 10 to vote for their favorite tasting room. Winners will be announced on the USA Today’s 10 Best website on Aug 21.

Voters can click here to vote for Rava Winery. The contest rules allow one vote per person each day and prohibits the use of scripts, macros, or other “automated system” for voting.

The 20 tasting rooms that have been nominated are from all across the United States, including North Carolina, Kansas, New York, Washington, Oregon, and California. A total of three Paso Robles wine country tasting rooms have been nominated.

The Ravas, a third-generation farming family, has taken their expertise into the cellar crafting sparkling wines from grapes in the family vineyards. Rava Wines is the first winery in Paso Robles to focus on sparkling wines crafted using the time-honored méthode champenoise technique. The cuvée made almost exclusively from sparkling grapes harvest from the family’s Paso Robles and Monterey County Vineyards.

Surrounded by vineyards and native landscape, the contemporary tasting room is ready to host you, your family and friends. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Paso Robles, the tasting room and patio boast modern hospitality and a welcoming place to spend the day. Enjoy two unique tasting options: a sparkling wine flight or a classic estate wine flight. With generous outdoor seating on the patio, or around the pond there is plenty of room for the whole family, including the four-legged variety.

Rava Wines and Events is at 6785 Creston Rd., Paso Robles in the heart of the El Pomar AVA. The winey is open daily 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Reservations can be made via their website www.ravawines.com or by calling (805) 238-7282.

Share this post!

email