Ravine Water Park reopens for the season

Improvements made over the winter, according to owner

– The Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles reopens Saturday for the Summer of 2022. Owner Brett Butterfield and his partners worked this past week to unload supplies, organize facilities, and prepare for the opening in the Ravine’s 17th year of operation.

Butterfield said this year The Ravine hired more than 300 employees. For many, it’s their first summer job, and possibly their first employment ever. Many of the employees are under 21-years-old, but the Ravine also hires teachers and others who are available during the summer months.

“We’ve made some improvements over the winter,” Butterfield said, “We’ve upgraded our cash registers, computers, and point of sale (POS) procedures to make it easier for our employees, and to reduce the wait time for our visitors. We’ve also improved our parking, footpaths, and shading. I think people will enjoy the experience.”

The park will be open weekends until June 11, and then it will be open every day through Labor Day, Sept. 5. However, there will be some weekdays in August during which the ravine will be closed.

For more information go to their website at RavineWaterPark.com.

