Ravine Water Park to re-open May 29 

–The Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles is scheduled to reopen Memorial Day Weekend. The Ravine was closed in the summer of 2020 because of the pandemic. Under the Orange Tier, it will reopen May 29, which is the first day of Memorial Day Weekend.

Part-owner Brett Butterfield says, “We’ve hired a lot of young people who are hungry and ready to work.” The Ravine employs hundreds of local youth every summer. Butterfield says. “For many, it’s their first jobs, so we make a point to train them to be conscientious, and attentive. Safety is a key responsibility at the Ravine Water Park.”

The Ravine has a new slide which was going to be introduced last year. Brett has also been working on other improvements to the Ravine Water Park. “We’ve been closed almost two years, but we’ve been working hard to get ready to reopen.” Butterfield says Season Passes are now on sale at the Ravine website, RavineWaterPark.com.

