‘Cheers to Charity’ fundraiser for youth sports on Sept. 16

Event to be held at Cal Coast Beer Company Event to be held at Cal Coast Beer Company

-RE/MAX Success is holding a fundraiser to support their organization ‘Success Charities’ on September 16 at Cal Coast Beer Company in Paso Robles. The event, called Cheers to Charity, will have all proceeds go to select North County youth sports groups.

“We think our youth have endured enough in the past year, and it’s time to celebrate them and give them a boost where they need it, by getting active,” wrote the RE/MAX Success team in a news release.

A maximum of 350 tickets will be sold for the fundraiser; tickets are $75 and will include 2 drink coupons, dinner, and a raffle ticket. The event will also have live music and a silent auction. Donations for the silent auction are welcome, as well as local sponsorships. Just a few sponsors so far include Mighty Cap Mushrooms, Connect Homes Loans, Pacific Trust Mortgage, MGE Underground, and Real Team 360.

Tickets are available here and more information regarding the fundraiser can be found here.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email