Rebels & Renegades Music Festival returns to Monterey

Tickets on sale now for three-day event

– Good Vibez Presents has announced the return of Rebels & Renegades in 2023. A once-a-year gathering of “musical hippies and cowboys,” will once again take place at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, this year bringing music to festivalgoers over three days; Oct. 6-8. Headliners include Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and Wilco, Grammy-winners Molly Tuttle and The Infamous Stringdusters, plus up-and-comers like Vincent Neil Emerson and Jaime Wyatt. A full daily lineup can be found below.

“What was once just a dream has now become a reality,” said promoter Dan Sheehan, “The line for Rebels & Renegades 2023 is one of the best lineups I have developed for any of our festivals. It was quite the process putting it together over the last four months and I am really excited to share it with the world.”

Rebels & Renegades is a “nod to the outlaw in everyone.” The inaugural year of Rebels & Renegades took place in October of 2022 and was celebrated by Rolling Stone for its “no genres allowed” programming ethos. Expanding to three days this year, fans will have the pleasure of hearing and seeing their favorite bands play the same iconic stage on which Jimi Hendrix set his guitar aflame at 1967’s Monterey Pop Festival.

To purchase tickets, click here. For more information, visit rebelsandrenegadesfest.com.

Lineup:

Friday, October 6:

Turnpike Troubadours

Old Crow Medicine Show

Morgan Wade

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Flatland Cavalry

The War and Treaty

Brent Cobb

The Steel Woods

Rayland Baxter

Boy Named Banjo

Jamie Wyatt

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Danno Simpson

Saturday, October 7:

Whiskey Myers

Charley Crockett

The Devil Makes Three

Paul Cauthen

Kurt Vile & The Violators

The California Honeydrops

Jamestown Revival

Reckless Kelly

Vincent Neil Emerson

JD Clayton

Channing Wilson

Sunday, October 8:

Wilco

Shakey Graves

Elle King

The Wood Brothers

Sierra Ferrell

Shane Smith & The Saints

Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

The Infamous Stringdusters

American Aquarium

Mike and The Moonpies

Wyatt Flores

Peter One

Satsang

