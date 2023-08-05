Rebels & Renegades Music Festival returns to Monterey
Tickets on sale now for three-day event
– Good Vibez Presents has announced the return of Rebels & Renegades in 2023. A once-a-year gathering of “musical hippies and cowboys,” will once again take place at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, this year bringing music to festivalgoers over three days; Oct. 6-8. Headliners include Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and Wilco, Grammy-winners Molly Tuttle and The Infamous Stringdusters, plus up-and-comers like Vincent Neil Emerson and Jaime Wyatt. A full daily lineup can be found below.
“What was once just a dream has now become a reality,” said promoter Dan Sheehan, “The line for Rebels & Renegades 2023 is one of the best lineups I have developed for any of our festivals. It was quite the process putting it together over the last four months and I am really excited to share it with the world.”
Rebels & Renegades is a “nod to the outlaw in everyone.” The inaugural year of Rebels & Renegades took place in October of 2022 and was celebrated by Rolling Stone for its “no genres allowed” programming ethos. Expanding to three days this year, fans will have the pleasure of hearing and seeing their favorite bands play the same iconic stage on which Jimi Hendrix set his guitar aflame at 1967’s Monterey Pop Festival.
To purchase tickets, click here. For more information, visit rebelsandrenegadesfest.com.
Lineup:
Friday, October 6:
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Morgan Wade
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Flatland Cavalry
- The War and Treaty
- Brent Cobb
- The Steel Woods
- Rayland Baxter
- Boy Named Banjo
- Jamie Wyatt
- TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
- Danno Simpson
Saturday, October 7:
- Whiskey Myers
- Charley Crockett
- The Devil Makes Three
- Paul Cauthen
- Kurt Vile & The Violators
- The California Honeydrops
- Jamestown Revival
- Reckless Kelly
- Vincent Neil Emerson
- JD Clayton
- Channing Wilson
Sunday, October 8:
- Wilco
- Shakey Graves
- Elle King
- The Wood Brothers
- Sierra Ferrell
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- Whitey Morgan and the 78’s
- The Infamous Stringdusters
- American Aquarium
- Mike and The Moonpies
- Wyatt Flores
- Peter One
- Satsang