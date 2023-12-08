Recall notice issued for various fruits

– In recent updates from the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, consumers are urged to take note of recent recalls affecting certain fruit products. The recalls are as follows:

HMC Farms whole peaches, plums, and nectarines:

HMC Farms, a supplier with a nationwide presence, has issued a recall for whole peaches, plums, and nectarines. These fruits, previously available in stores across the nation, including in San Luis Obispo County, are being recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. This bacterium poses a serious risk, particularly to young children, pregnant individuals, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. While the recalled fruit is no longer on retail shelves, consumers are cautioned that they may have frozen the fruit for later consumption. If frozen, it is advised not to consume the fruit, and individuals are urged to discard it.

Link to official recall notice

Malichita and Rudy Brand cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products:

Cantaloupes under the Malichita and Rudy brands, along with various pre-cut fruit products made with these recalled cantaloupes, are subject to a recall due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Consumers are cautioned that identifying the specific brand of cantaloupe in pre-cut fruit mixes may be challenging. In cases of uncertainty, the safest course of action is to refrain from consuming the product. Individuals at a higher risk of severe illness from Salmonella, including adults aged 65 and older, children under 5, and those with compromised immune systems, are especially advised to exercise caution.

Pre-cut fruit products made with recalled whole cantaloupes:

Kwik Trip cantaloupe cups, mixed fruit cups, and fruit tray with sell-by dates from Nov. 4 through Dec. 3

TGD Cuts cantaloupe chunks, mixed fruits, and fruit trays with use-by dates from Nov. 2 through Nov. 24

Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes, and fruit mixes with best-by dates from Nov. 7 through Nov. 12.

Vinyard cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys sold in Oklahoma stores from Oct. 30 through Nov. 10

Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Trader Joe’s cantaloupe chunks, mixed melons, fruit medleys, and fruit trays with best-by dates from Oct. 28 through Nov. 8

Cut Fruit Express cantaloupe chunks, melon mixes, and fruit mixes with use-by dates from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6

ALDI whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple spears with best-by dates from Oct. 27 through Oct. 31

Bix Produce cantaloupe fruit cups and mixed fruit cups with sell-by dates of Oct. 25 and Oct. 26

All cantaloupe recalls are listed on FDA’s cantaloupe recall website.

Link to official CDC advisory

