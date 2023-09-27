Recent graduate paints mural honoring Paso High Theatre Company

Kaci Wagner’s new mural on display at Paso Robles High School

– Kaci Wagner, a 2023 Paso Robles High School graduate, recently designed and painted a mural dedicated to the Paso High Theatre Company, which is now displayed on the 505 building. The mural contains small details important to the theatre company, such as the Phony Tonys, the Legacy Robe, and the Director of Theatre Arts Marcy Goodnow’s chair.

“My favorite part of painting the mural was seeing the reactions of the students who understood the meaning of the mural each day as they saw the mural slowly come together. Seeing the joy that the mural brought to the theater department and those who knew nothing about theater was truly life fulfilling,” said Wagner, who is currently studying at Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom for her Bachelors Degree in Motorsports Technology with a career goal of race engineering.

“Kaci made her mark on PRHS and Paso High Theatre Company and now it is time for her to take on the world. We appreciate her meaningful cast/crew gifts, kind and playful personality, stage manager skills, impressive scenic painting and all she has done to make our department better,” said Goodnow, who has directed the department for 14 years.

During her time at the high shool, Wagner was involved with different groups including Chapter 211 president of SkillsUSA, four years on the varsity girls golf team with one year as team captain, and treasurer of drama club. She was stage manager for the theatre company her senior year, saying that her “favorite memory at PRHS has got to be opening night of our spring musical as stage manager. Being able to finally show the world all of the hard work that the department put into the show and knowing I had a large part in it made it one of the most fun nights I had ever had.”

The theatre company’s season lineup is now available with productions of Fairycakes, Finding Nemo Kids, and Chicago planned. For more information, visit pasoschools.org/phtc.