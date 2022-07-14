Recount requested in fourth district supervisor race

Current certified election results show incumbent Lynn Compton’s opponent Jimmy Paulding winning by 639 votes

– A manual recount has been requested in the San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor election. The fourth district includes parts of San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, and Nipomo.

San Luis Obispo County resident Darcia Stebbens is requesting the recount on behalf of Lynn Compton, the current District 4 Supervisor. The current certified election results show Compton’s opponent Jimmy Paulding winning by 639 votes. In the last election, Compton won by 60 votes.

According to a notice by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder, Stebbens will be required to pay for the recount. If the recount finds that Compton actually won the race, she’ll be refunded the associated costs.

The recount shall be conducted under the supervision of the elections official by special recount boards consisting of four voters of the county appointed by the elections official.

For questions about the recount, contact the elections division at (805) 781-5228.

