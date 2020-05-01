Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 2, 2020
Recovered COVID-19 patient discharged from Sierra Vista Hospital 

Posted: 3:51 pm, May 1, 2020

–This week, frontline personnel and staff at Tenet Health Central Coast’s Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center celebrated the discharge from its COVID19-dedicated ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a patient who they helped recover from the virus. Nurses and staff lined the hallway as he was discharged and cheered him on with balloons, applause, and the song “Don’t Stop Believing.”

The patient wanted to share a few words with the public before being reunited with his family. “Thanks to everybody here, they did a great job,” said the patient. “I would like to say, seriously, to anybody who is getting sick: don’t do what I did and wait. I’m sure waiting an extra day or two cost me a week or two.”

 

 

