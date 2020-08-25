Paso Robles recreation services announces limited reopening of sports fields for youth organizations

–The Paso Robles Recreation Services Division has announced that a limited reopening of sports fields for youth sports organizations.

In compliance with the State of California and San Luis Obispo County Guidance, and to help ensure the safety of all coaches and participants, field reservations are now available at Barney Schwartz Park. Field use will be limited to practice and physical conditioning, with competitive play, games, and tournaments not yet allowed. Adult league use is still not permitted, per the State and County Guidelines.

“We’re thrilled to be able to take this step in the right direction to support youth sports in our community,” said Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “We realize the importance of youth sports in Paso Robles, and we are looking forward to reopening all of the fields to provide safe activities in compliance with the current guidelines.”

Field use applications are available at: https://www.prcity.com/819/Facility-Rentals.

