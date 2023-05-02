Recreation services hosting Super Summer Sign-Up Party on Saturday

Online registration for summer aquatics kicks off May 8

– City of Paso Robles Recreation Services is hosting the annual Super Summer Sign-Up Party on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) for individuals looking to register for summer recreation camp and classes, and to participate in advance swim lesson registration. The event will also feature free family-friendly activities including hands-on activities, outdoor games, and balloon animals created by a favorite mermaid. Participants can enjoy tasty treats provided by Paradise Shaved Ice and interact with the Paso Robles Emergency Services team and their vehicles.

Online registration for summer swim lessons will be available starting on Monday, May 8. The in-person registration for swim lessons will begin on May 6 during the Super Summer Sign-Up Party. Recreation Services offers a full season of aquatics programming, as detailed in the 2023 Aquatics Flyer.

The Super Summer Sign-Up Party is an opportunity for individuals to register for summer recreation programs and swim lessons while enjoying free family entertainment.

