Redwings Horse Sanctuary hosting block party to kick off move to Paso Robles

Block party happening Sept. 19

-Redwings Horse Sanctuary, a 501(c)3 nonprofit horse rescue, recently moved to its new permanent home at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles. Redwings is hosting a grand opening block party and 30th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, from 11-3. The event features BBQ catered by Co-Host Cass Winery, beer and wine, music by Monte Mills and The Lucky Horseshoe Band, farrier and riding demonstrations, tours, outdoor games and a live auction.

Tickets for the Sept. 19 Redwings Block Party Event go on sale Tuesday, July 20 through My805Tix.com. See the 805Tix Redwings Event Page for ticket prices, links and details. Come out Sept. 19 to help Redwings celebrate its 30th Anniversary as one of the largest and oldest horse rescues in California. Check out the beautiful new forever home for the horses! Find out more about the organization at redwingshorsesanctuary.org, or, call (805) 237-3751.

