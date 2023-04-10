Redwings Horse Sanctuary welcomes new executive director

Sarah Parsons to spearhead community outreach, fundraising for the nonprofit horse rescue

– Redwings Horse Sanctuary has announced Sarah Parsons as its new executive director, taking on the role of spearheading community outreach and fundraising for the nonprofit horse rescue and sanctuary.

Founded in 1991 in Carmel and permanently located in Paso Robles since 2021, Redwings provides a safe haven for horses in need of rescue, rehabilitation, and permanent sanctuary.

Parsons, originally from Western New York, grew up riding horses and says she had a childhood dream of becoming a horse trainer. With a bachelor’s degree in sport management and a master’s degree from California State University, Long Beach, Parsons’ career path led her to the nonprofit sector, where she worked for the Los Angeles Kings Foundation in fundraising and leadership roles.

“I now get to be an advocate for the animals that had such an impact in my own life,” said Parsons. “Redwings Horse Sanctuary has such a wonderful mission. What we do here needs to be shared with the community.”

Redwings Horse Sanctuary provides a permanent home for more than 80 horses. For more information, visit www.redwingshorsesanctuary.org.

