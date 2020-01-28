Registration now open for 2020 Central Coast Olive Oil Competition

Early bird registration available until Friday, March 20

–The Central Coast Olive Oil Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair and in partnership with the Lodi Grape Festival, is now accepting entries. The 12th Annual competition will take place in April 2020 and will feature olive oil from across the state of California.

Olive oils are separated into four categories: extra virgin, flavored extra virgin, organic extra virgin, and flavored organic extra virgin. The categories are then separated into classes by varietal. The panel of competition judges, who are from across the state of California, evaluate each entry according to aroma, taste, and intensity, ranging from delicate to robust.

Chief Judge Paul Vossen has put together an extraordinary group of judges for the annual competition. Judges are qualified based on their experience using olive oil in cooking, education, and production.

The early bird registration period is now through Friday, March 20, and is $60 per entry. From Saturday, March 21 to Friday, March 27, registration then increases to $70 per entry. Register today at http://cmsfw.fairmanager.com.

For more information visit https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/olive-oil/

The 2020 California Mid-State Fair runs July 22 – August 2 and this year is celebrating its 75th Anniversary.

