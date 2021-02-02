Registration now open for Central Coast Olive Oil Competition

–The Central Coast Olive Oil Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair and in partnership with the Lodi Grape Festival, is now accepting entries. The 13th annual competition will take place in April 2021 and will feature olive oil from across the state of California.

Olive oils are separated into four categories: extra virgin, flavored extra virgin, organic extra virgin, and flavored organic extra virgin. The categories are then separated into classes by varietal. The panel of competition judges, who are from across the state of California, evaluate each entry according to aroma, taste, and intensity, ranging from delicate to robust.

Chief Judge once again in 2021 will be Paul Vossen. He has put together an extraordinary group of judges for the annual competition. Judges are qualified based on their experience using olive oil in cooking, education, and production. All oils will be judged in a safe manner following health and safety protocols.

The early bird registration period is now through Friday, March 19, and is $60 per entry. From Saturday, March 20 to Friday, March 26, registration increases to $70 per entry. Register today at http://cmsfw.fairmanager.com/

For more information visit https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/olive-oil/

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1.

