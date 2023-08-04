Registration open for Hot El Camino Cruise Nite

30th annual event returns Aug. 18

– The City of Atascadero will present the 30th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on Friday, Aug. 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. as part of the Cruisin’ Weekend. The cruise will take place up and down El Camino Real in Atascadero. Join the thousands of spectators that come out to watch this fun, entertaining, and family-oriented cruise. From classic favorites to new and flashy hot rods, this event brings out the best cars from all over the county and surrounding areas.

Hot El Camino Cruise Nite Passes are limited. In an effort to keep the cruise experience enjoyable, event organizers are capping the number of cruising at 500 passes. Pre-registration is located at the Colony Park Community Center, located at 5599 Traffic Way. Mail-in pre-registration will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 4. Walk-in pre-registration will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. sharp.

The cost is $30 per car if registered by Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. Registrations after 4 p.m. will be handled at the intersection of San Luis Avenue and Pueblo Avenue (please enter San Luis Ave. from Curbaril) from 6 until 7:30 p.m. The fee for the night of the cruise is $40 per car. Cash and checks only for on-site registration (no credit cards accepted).

Hot El Camino Cruise Nite kicks off Cruisin’ Weekend on Friday night, which will continue into Saturday, Aug. 19 with our 7th Annual Dancing in the Streets in the Downtown from 5-10 p.m.

Hot El Camino Cruise Nite is a closed, controlled cruise on El Camino Real from Curbaril to Traffic Way in Atascadero. For registration and more information about Cruisin’ Weekend go to www.VisitAtascadero.com/Cruise or call (805) 470-3360.

