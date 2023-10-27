Local congressman receives 2023 Affordable Housing Champion Award

Award honors members of Congress leading efforts to strengthen Low-Income Housing Tax Credit

– The Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition (AHTCC) today awarded United States Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-Monterey County) with the organization’s 2023 Affordable Housing Champion Award, which honors members of Congress who exhibit outstanding leadership in the U.S. House and Senate toward the advancement of policies that expand affordable housing through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

“We are honored to present the 2023 Affordable Housing Champion Award to Congressman Jimmy Panetta, a leading advocate for affordable housing in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said AHTCC Chief Executive Officer Emily Cadik. “Rep. Panetta has for years fought to expand and strengthen the Housing Credit, the country’s primary program for financing affordable rental housing. As the U.S. continues to grapple with a severe shortage of affordable housing, Congressman Panetta’s leadership on the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act has been instrumental in building bipartisan support for policies that would spur the development of more affordable housing in California and nationwide.”

“Finding a bipartisan solution to the affordable housing crisis facing our country grows more urgent every day,” said President of the AHTCC Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Red Stone Equity Partners Ryan Sfreddo, “We are grateful for Congressman Panetta’s leadership on the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, critical legislation that would finance significantly more affordable rental housing for communities across the country at a time when it is so desperately needed.”

Rep. Panetta, Chief Deputy Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives and a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, is a lead Democratic co-sponsor of the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2023. This bipartisan legislation to expand and strengthen the housing credit, the nation’s primary tool for financing the development and preservation of affordable rental housing, has gained the support of more than one-third of Congress – 174 representatives and 30 senators – balanced evenly between Republicans and Democrats. The bill includes provisions to expand access to and use of the housing credit that would finance nearly two million more affordable rental homes than otherwise possible.

Panetta represents California’s 19th congressional district, which includes Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Carmel-by-the-Sea, and Paso Robles.

Share To Social Media