Report: at least 45% of residents part of families unable to cover basic needs

Coalition releases report examining economic data and perspectives of Central Coast residents

– Uplift Central Coast Coalition has announced the release of its Regional Plan Part I Report with an accompanying executive summary and databook.

Uplift is convened by three economic development agencies: REACH, Economic Development Collaborative, and Monterey Bay Economic Partnership. The comprehensive report reflects months of effort and contributions from the community in order to collaboratively define what economic opportunity means for the six counties of the Central Coast.

The report covers important issues such as regional costs of living and other barriers limiting economic security (e.g., housing, childcare), industries offering potential for quality job growth, and considerations for talent and workforce pathways.

“The community played a pivotal role in creating this report as well as the 33 governance committee members who collaborated on and helped shape and inform the plan and work to date,” said Quinn Brady, project director of Uplift. “We are excited to share the outcomes of this collective effort.”

Uplift conducted extensive empirical research, met with over 1,600 community members in small group listening sessions and larger community convenings, and conducted a public opinion poll of more than 1,200 Central Coast residents. Along with identifying regional economic assets, analysis revealed that at least 45% of Central Coast residents belong to families whose income does not cover their basic needs.

Community engagement sessions, where Uplift heard directly from residents regarding challenges and aspirations, affirmed gaps in access to opportunity. Themes included the high cost of living and the lack of access to affordable healthcare and childcare. The report also identified opportunities to close these gaps including by creating more quality jobs to help residents make ends meet and achieve economic mobility.

“Our approach focuses on inclusive community engagement in order to understand trends and hear the voices of disinvested, underserved, and often excluded groups on the Central Coast,” REACH President & CEO Melissa James said.

“We want to bring people into the conversation who have historically been left out to ensure they contribute to shaping our region’s economic development strategy,” added Economic Development Collaborative President and CEO Bruce Stenslie.

Findings from the Regional Plan Part I will inform Uplift’s work in the coming months as they transition from research to strategy development, identifying impactful ways to equitably improve the economy throughout the Central Coast.

“We are entering an exciting phase where the insights we’ve gathered will be translated into actionable strategies for the benefit of the community,” said Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President & CEO Tahra Goraya.

For further information, the Regional Plan Part I Report along with the accompanying executive summary and databook can be accessed on the Uplift Central Coast website UpliftCentralCoast.org/news-research.

