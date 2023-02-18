Report: Daou Family Estates expands to southern Tuscany

Paso Robles vintners purchase 173-acres in Val d’Orcia region of Italy

Daou Family Estates, owned by brothers Daniel and Georges Daou, has expanded its wine business to southern Tuscany by purchasing 173-acres of land in the Val d’Orcia region.

The estate is yet to be named, but the property includes 49 acres of vineyards that will focus on Bordeaux varietals, such as cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, and merlot.

The vineyard will use biodynamic, organic, and dry-farming approaches. The first harvest is planned for 2025. The wine will be named Coroglie after the old farmhouse that comes with the property.

Winemaker Daniel Daou was attracted to the new estate due to the similarities he found with their Paso Robles vineyard, as the new property lies between two high-elevation points, Monte Cetona and Monte Amiata.

The vineyard will be planted at approximately 1,150 feet in elevation and will employ the same dense planting strategy as the Paso Robles property. The wine will be IGT Toscana, and the production is estimated to be up to 84,000 bottles annually.

The Daou brothers are working to restore the old farmhouse and plan to build a winery. Daniel’s daughter, Lizzy Daou, will also be involved in the project, fresh off her two-year stint at Château Latour. The aim is for the farmhouse to become a place for tastings. The Daou brothers also plan to hire a local team and offer internships internationally.

Daou Family Estates was founded in 2007 and is located in California on a hilltop estate in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles. The estate specializes in developing the potential of cabernet sauvignon and other Bordeaux varieties in the region. The Daou brothers were born in Lebanon and raised in the south of France.

The new estate purchase by Daou Family Estates is expected to introduce the gifts of Tuscany to their members, the trade, and the 60 countries they work with. The purchase and expansion aim to show that their family can excel not only in Paso Robles but beyond.

