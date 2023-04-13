Report: Driver arrested for DUI after collision at Wellsona Road intersection

65-year-old Monterey County resident arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol

– Another collision occurred at the Wellsona Road and Highway 101 intersection in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday night, according to a report by the San Luis Obispo Tribune. A Honda was reportedly traveling southbound and crashed into a semi-truck with two trailers at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the report.

The semi-truck was also traveling southbound ahead of the Honda when its driver turned left onto Wellsona Road, resulting in the Honda crashing into the right rear portion of the trailer. The Honda suffered significant damage in the crash, which left the driver unable to move the vehicle off the highway, according to the report. The car was later towed away. The semi-truck left the scene of the accident before police arrived, and the driver was reportedly “likely unaware of the collision.”

The driver of the Honda, a 65-year-old resident of Monterey County, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Although the driver complained of pain in his left leg, he reportedly declined transportation to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The Wellsona intersection is the site of numerous vehicle collisions and is slated for future safety improvements.

