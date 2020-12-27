Report: Local woman killed after motorcycle collision near Buellton

–Lompoc Record reports–

–A Paso Robles woman was killed Saturday, Dec. 1, after her Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by a man from Santa Maria on Highway 101 north of Buellton.

Nicole Grantham, 31, died after suffering major injuries from a collision with a 2005 Volkswagen near the intersection of Highway 101 and Jonata Park Road shortly before noon, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.

The collision occurred after the Volkswagen, driven by 73-year-old Leslie Leaney, crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 eastbound via Jonata Park Road and stopped briefly before entering the northbound lanes.

Read the full story at the Lompoc Record

Motorcycle vs. vehicle. SBC on scene with a single Moto rider down with critical injuries. SBc FFPM’s provided ALS care on scene, CalStar transported patient to Cottage. Under inv. Call NEWSLINE’s pic.twitter.com/k7zdt4vc1d — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) December 19, 2020

A fundraiser for the family of Nicole Grantham was started on Facebook. Click here for more information.

