Paso Robles News|Sunday, December 27, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Report: Local woman killed after motorcycle collision near Buellton
  • Follow Us!

Report: Local woman killed after motorcycle collision near Buellton 

Posted: 5:30 am, December 27, 2020 by News Staff

Scene of the accident taken by Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, posted to Twitter.

–Lompoc Record reports–

–A Paso Robles woman was killed Saturday, Dec. 1, after her Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by a man from Santa Maria on Highway 101 north of Buellton.

Nicole Grantham, 31, died after suffering major injuries from a collision with a 2005 Volkswagen near the intersection of Highway 101 and Jonata Park Road shortly before noon, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.

The collision occurred after the Volkswagen, driven by 73-year-old Leslie Leaney, crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 eastbound via Jonata Park Road and stopped briefly before entering the northbound lanes.

Read the full story at the Lompoc Record

A fundraiser for the family of Nicole Grantham was started on Facebook. Click here for more information.

Nicole Grantham paso robles

Nicole Grantham – Image from Facebook fundraiser



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.