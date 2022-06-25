Report: Paso Robles becoming world-class tourism destination

‘Tourism industry here is virtually exploding with growth and investment’ reports Bakersfield Californian

– The Bakersfield Californian this week released a story about Paso Robles, calling it a “once-sleepy” town that has grown over the years and is now “coming into its own as a world-class tourism destination.”

“Paso Robles used to be a place travelers from the valley passed through to get to the blue waters and sandy beaches of the Central Coast. Now Paso, situated miles inland from the shoreline, has become a destination in its own right. The tourism industry here is virtually exploding with growth and investment, as increasing numbers of restaurants, wine-tasting rooms, craft beer and wine bars, and even a craft distillery trail compete for a growing tourism market.”

The story goes on to discuss the growing tourism demand in the region and interviews a local business owner as well as a representative from Travel Paso.

Read the full story here.

