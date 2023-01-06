Report: Paso Robles girls soccer stuns St. Joseph, Righetti wins

– The Santa Maria Times reports –

– The Paso Robles girls soccer team came into this Mountain League opener with a record that was well under .500, but the Bearcats were good enough Tuesday night to pin St. Joseph with its first loss of the year.

The Knights (9-1-0, 0-1) took 17 shots on goal, but only one, by Isabella Ruiz with an assist from Grace Mensah, went in. The Bearcats (3-6-4, 1-0) edged St. Joseph 2-1 at Paso Robles.

St. Joseph goalkeeper Remy Waldron helped the Knights stay close. She made eight saves.

Righetti (7-4-0, 1-0) got its Ocean League campaign off to a good start with a 3-1 win at Lompoc (2-7-0, 0-1) Tuesday. Raquel Schmid and Sylene Heredia both notched a goal and an assist for the Warriors. Bianca Flores scored a Righetti goal, and Evelyn Zarate had an assist.

Read the full story at The Santa Maria Times

