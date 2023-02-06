Report: Paso Robles teen commits to play baseball at Cal

Thomas Glenn is a Paso Robles resident who commutes to San Luis Obispo to attend Mission Prep

– Mission Prep middle infielder 14-year-old Thomas Glenn has already made his commitment to play baseball at the University of California Berkeley once he graduates in 2026, according to a recent report by KSBY.

Thomas Glenn is a Paso Robles resident that commutes to San Luis Obispo to attend Mission Prep and is only a freshman, with three years remaining in his high school career.

Only 5.6 percent of high school baseball seniors end up playing at the Division I level in college baseball, according to the KSBY report.

Click here to view the full report on Glenn from KSBY.

Click here to view statistics about Glenn on Max Preps.

Click here to view statistics and a video on perfectgame.org.

Share To Social Media