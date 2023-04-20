Report: Vineyard worker killed in industrial accident near San Miguel

Leonides Magallon, 72, reportedly was driving a tractor along Allende Road when the vehicle went off the road and down a hill

– A vineyard worker was killed in an industrial accident near San Miguel last week, according to a report by KSBY.

The report says that Leonides Magallon, 72, was driving a tractor along Allende Road when the vehicle went off the road and down a hill, causing it to roll multiple times.

Magallon’s boss reportedly discovered his body about 30 feet from the tractor around 9:30 p.m. last Friday night. An autopsy is scheduled for this week to determine whether a medical event may have caused Magallon to go off the road.

Officials have not released the name of the vineyard Magallon worked for, but they say it is located near San Miguel.

No further information is available at this time.

Click here to view the original report by KSBY.

Share To Social Media