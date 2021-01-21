Representative Carbajal reacts to inauguration

–Representative Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) reacted to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris yesterday:

“Today was a great and historic day for our country. Where we witnessed, yet again, the peaceful transition of power, the seating, and the inauguration of the Biden-Harris administration.

“I really appreciated and resonated with President Biden’s call for unity.

“We must come together and turn a new chapter, where we work together in unity to try and improve the lives of all Americans.

“To try to get beyond our divisions and understand that there is more that unites us than divides us.

“I’m looking forward to the bold actions and policy agenda that President Biden and Vice President Harris are setting out.

“To address climate change, to make sure that we get beyond this pandemic – so that our public health is protected – and open up our economy sooner rather than later.

“That we address prosperity and economic prosperity for all Americans.

“That we bring forward immigration reform and that we continue to improve making healthcare more affordable and accessible for all Americans.

“I am looking forward to working with this administration to improve the lives of everyone throughout the country and on the Central Coast.”

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th congressional district, encompassing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and part of Ventura County.

