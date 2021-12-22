Residential structure fire reported in Paso Robles

Cause of the fire was reportedly an overloaded electrical circuit

– At approximately 12:48 a.m. on Dec. 22, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 1312 Larkspur Lane for a reported residential structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at scene to discover a fire inside the garage of a single-story residential home. Fire was quickly contained to the garage by firefighters with moderate smoke damage within the living quarters. All occupants were able to evacuate safely.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck and a Battalion Chief from Paso Robles Fire responded to the incident. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, two engines and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County and one engine from Atascadero Fire immediately responded to assist. In total, 19 firefighters worked to contain the fire. Additional assistance was provided by Paso Robles Police Department, PG&E, and San Luis Ambulance Service.

Further investigation determined the cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical circuit.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related