Residents encouraged to complete 2020 Census

—April 1 was 2020 Census Day and County of San Luis Obispo officials want to remind residents that they can still participate in the 2020 Census online.

The census can be completed online, by phone, or by mail. Participation helps ensure fair and equitable funding is available to provide services to residents, including emergency services such as the county’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The crisis we’re facing today is a powerful reminder of why the census matters,” said County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director Wade Horton. “Your participation will help us get the resources we need to respond to future emergencies and provide the services our community needs for years to come.”

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau works to count all the people who live in the country and record basic information such as age, sex, and race. This data directly shapes resources and services available in a community. The census data ensures that each community gets its fair share of representatives in government, and it helps determine the equitable distribution of public funds from the federal government. Data collected from the census also helps determine local school districts and helps communities plan for new schools and hospitals. Census data can help boost the local economy, as companies use the information to decide where to open new locations.

Participation in the census is safe, secure, and confidential. The Census Bureau is required by law to protect the information it gathers; by law, the Census Bureau cannot share data with immigration or law enforcement agencies or allow it to determine eligibility for government benefits.

Residents are encouraged to complete the census questionnaire online. It will take about 10 minutes to complete the survey. To complete the 2020 Census, go to my2020Census.gov.

