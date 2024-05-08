Residents from assisted living community headed to Washington DC

Honor Flight ‘celebrates America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials’

– Creston Village Senior Living in Paso Robles has announced that four residents from their assisted living community will be traveling on an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., as part of the nationwide non-profit known as the Honor Flight. These four individuals served in various branches of the armed forces during various conflicts and now boast an average age of 86.

The Honor Flight program, per its mission statement, “celebrates America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials.” It accomplishes this mission by overseeing the travel arrangements, which take veterans via a chartered flight from their hometown to Washington D.C. to get a first-hand glimpse of some of our country’s great monuments.

Of the four residents going, two have never seen the sights of our great nation’s capital, according to Creston Village. Jim Sims (U.S. Air Force, 1951 – 1955) is one of the individuals going on the trip. When asked if he had been to D.C., he replied that he had been to, “other cities on the East Coast, but I’ve never been to Washington.” He added, “It is exciting to see the monuments to our nation.”

Sims will be one of four veterans from across the country chosen to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He says he can feel the weight and reverence of this high honor, sharing that doing such a thing was beyond his wildest imagination of what he thought he would be doing at 95.

The community’s participation in the trip was spearheaded by their Life Enrichment Director Julie Tacker. Tacker was a champion for the residents who were all selected by the Honor Flight committee. “I’m extremely thrilled to see these four amazing individuals be recognized and be able to go on this trip,” she said, “Creston Village has more veterans than any other senior living community I have worked with previously, and we are committed to sharing their stories and honoring their sacrifices.”

This trip of a lifetime for these residents will take place between May 13 and May 15, 2024. The residents attending are James “Jim” Sims (U.S. Air Force, 1951 – 1955), Troy Waddle (U.S. Air Force, 1962 – 1966), George Cobb (U.S. Army, 1958 – 1962), and Michele Reed (U.S. Navy, 1975 – 1981).

Fellow veterans, well-wishers, family members, and friends are all invited to welcome them as they return home on May 15 to give them the heroes’ welcome that some did not receive when returning from duty.

The local media are invited to cover this event, highlighting the community’s commitment to honoring and celebrating its veteran residents. This occasion not only showcases Creston Village’s dedication to providing exceptional care but also recognizes the invaluable contributions of veterans to our nation.

Creston Village hosts a monthly Veterans Club meeting. Donuts and coffee are served, and attendees have time for conversation and reflection among others who made great sacrifices for our country. Local veterans are invited to attend to reminisce about the time they spent in service to our nation. Contact the community at (805) 239-1313 for more information.

Share To Social Media