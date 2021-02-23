Residents invited to apply for open board and advisory body positions

–The Paso Robles Community Services Department has several available positions for the Library Board of Trustees, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, and the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee. Members serve one to three-year terms that begin on July 1 of each year. Applications for the advisory bodies are due to the city by Wednesday, March 31 by 5 p.m. Applications are available on the city’s website at www.prcity.com/257/Boards-Commissions

“Our boards and advisory bodies have been established by city council to aid in gathering public input,” said Director of Community Services for the City of Paso Robles Julie Dahlen. “We encourage interested individuals to apply to be part of these valuable committees that make an important difference in our community.”

The City Library Board of Trustees makes recommendations regarding community library services, proposes policies, plans and implements goals and objectives, and acts as a library advocate. The board meets virtually or in-person on the second Thursday of the month at 9 a.m.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee provides information regarding recreational areas such as parks and playgrounds, provides interpretation of community recreation programs, and makes policy suggestions for consideration. This committee meets virtually or in-person on the second Monday of the month at 4 p.m.

The Senior Citizen Advisory Committee makes recommendations regarding issues of interest to senior citizens. The committee meets virtually or in-person on the second Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m.

For additional information regarding the City Library Board of Trustees, contact City Librarian Angelica Fortin at (805) 237-3870 or afortin@prcity.com. For additional information regarding the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee or the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, contact Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia at (805) 237-3987 or lplescia@prcity.com.

